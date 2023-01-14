Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Pet adoption at Thunderbolts game goes viral on TikTok

Pet adoption at Thunderbolts game goes viral on TikTok
By Travis Onyett
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One family got an unexpected friend at an Evansville Thunderbolts game, and it’s all over TikTok.

Shannon Gruner bought tickets for her mother, Sherri Griffin, to go to the Dogs Night Out event for Christmas. Griffin told her daughter she was not going to adopt a dog while at the event, but as soon as she saw Daisy, she changed her mind.

Gruner says she wasn’t surprised that her mom ended up adopting the puppy.

“I had a feeling going into it as soon as we walked into the doors and she targeted straight to the kennels where all the dogs were up for adoption and immediately went to Daisy and picked her up and was snuggling her,” Gruner said. “We were in the door for thirty seconds and as soon as she picked the dog up, I was like, ‘It’s game over.’”

Gruner recorded the moment her mother decided to adopt the dog and posted it on TikTok. This video now has over 816,000 views and climbing.

Griffin says she plans on attending the Dogs Night Out again, but she’s at her limit of adopting dogs.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Hagedorn
Addiction counselor arrested on meth dealing charge
Steven Grabert
Coroner names Posey Co. farmer killed after getting trapped in a grain bin
Judge Jeffery Meade
Gibson Co. judge suspended for 7 days
One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Perry...
Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead, 1 injured after two-vehicle wreck in Perry Co.
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

Latest News

Morganfield police officer resigns over policy violations
Police: Morganfield police officer resigns after policy violations
Pet adoption at Thunderbolts game goes viral on TikTok
Pet adoption at Thunderbolts game goes viral on TikTok
VCPO: Man charged with 7 counts of child molestation and sexual battery
VCPO: Man charged with 7 counts of child molestation and sexual battery
Mega Millions drawing hits over $1.3 billion
Mega Millions drawing hits over $1.3 billion