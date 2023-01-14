Pet adoption at Thunderbolts game goes viral on TikTok

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One family got an unexpected friend at an Evansville Thunderbolts game, and it’s all over TikTok.

Shannon Gruner bought tickets for her mother, Sherri Griffin, to go to the Dogs Night Out event for Christmas. Griffin told her daughter she was not going to adopt a dog while at the event, but as soon as she saw Daisy, she changed her mind.

Gruner says she wasn’t surprised that her mom ended up adopting the puppy.

“I had a feeling going into it as soon as we walked into the doors and she targeted straight to the kennels where all the dogs were up for adoption and immediately went to Daisy and picked her up and was snuggling her,” Gruner said. “We were in the door for thirty seconds and as soon as she picked the dog up, I was like, ‘It’s game over.’”

Gruner recorded the moment her mother decided to adopt the dog and posted it on TikTok. This video now has over 816,000 views and climbing.

Griffin says she plans on attending the Dogs Night Out again, but she’s at her limit of adopting dogs.

