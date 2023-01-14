Polar Plunge
Mega Millions drawing hits over $1.3 billion

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mega Millions is up over 1.3 billion dollars, and the drawing is Friday night.

We’ve been following up on the score for weeks now because the drawings haven’t found a winner yet.

14 News spoke with Joe Snow, who was humble about his chances.

“I’d probably give a lot of it away. People that need it family,” says Snow.

There are over 300 million different possible number combinations for that jackpot, so you’ll need to have as much luck as possible.

We’ll see how lucky people are this Friday the 13th when the drawing is held at 10 p.m.

