Former Tropicana riverboat up for sale for the 2nd time

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tropicana riverboat that was once in Evansville is now up for sale again.

Evansville’s former riverboat was sold in 2017 and reopened as the Riverboat Louis Armstrong in New Orleans bank in 2019.

The boat became a landmark in Evansville since it first opened as Casino Aztar in 1995.

Since being rebuilt in 2019, the riverboat became one of New Orleans’s newest nightclub and event venue spaces on the Mississippi River.

The former Evansville casino, since the first sale, has held concerts, music events, weddings, conventions, and large-scale parties since leaving.

The current owners of the riverboat have now decided to sell the boat, making this the second time the boat has been up for sale.

The asking price, as of now, is $15,995,500.

To check out the listing for the boat, go to the Ocean Marine website for more details.

