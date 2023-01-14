EPD: Storage unit burglarized, back side cut out

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a storage unit was burglarized with numerous items were taken after someone cut out the back side of the unit.

Police say they were dispatched to the 4400 block of North Green River Road in response to a theft report Friday just before 3 p.m.

Officials say when police arrived the victim told them that a variety of items were taken from his storage unit.

Police say the storage unit had the back side cut out of it, and it was accessed from the storage unit behind the victims.

Officials say the victim was unsure when he was last in the unit or when the unit was broken into.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

