Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EPD: Storage unit burglarized, back side cut out

Storage unit burglarized in Evansville.
Storage unit burglarized in Evansville.(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a storage unit was burglarized with numerous items were taken after someone cut out the back side of the unit.

Police say they were dispatched to the 4400 block of North Green River Road in response to a theft report Friday just before 3 p.m.

Officials say when police arrived the victim told them that a variety of items were taken from his storage unit.

Police say the storage unit had the back side cut out of it, and it was accessed from the storage unit behind the victims.

Officials say the victim was unsure when he was last in the unit or when the unit was broken into.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Hagedorn
Addiction counselor arrested on meth dealing charge
Steven Grabert
Coroner names Posey Co. farmer killed after getting trapped in a grain bin
Judge Jeffery Meade
Gibson Co. judge suspended for 7 days
One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Perry...
Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead, 1 injured after two-vehicle wreck in Perry Co.
A customer at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., shows her Mega Millions ticket...
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize

Latest News

Regions Bank on Eagle Crest Blvd.
EPD: Commercial burglary alarm at Regions Bank
Pet adoption at Thunderbolts game goes viral on TikTok
Pet adoption at Thunderbolts game goes viral on TikTok
Morganfield police officer resigns over policy violations
Police: Morganfield police officer resigns after policy violations
Pet adoption at Thunderbolts game goes viral on TikTok
Pet adoption at Thunderbolts game goes viral on TikTok