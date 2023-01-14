EPD: Newburgh man biking Saturday morning arrested on multiple drug charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a Newburgh man who was biking Saturday morning was arrested on multiple drug charges and falsifying information.

Evansville Police say while going southbound on Lodge Avenue just before 1 a.m., they saw a man, who later identified as Matthew Campbell, riding a bike while holding a flashlight preventing him from having both hands on the handlebars.

Police say they made a U-turn and eventually caught up to Campbell after police initiated a traffic stop.

Officials say when questioned by police, Campbell stated that his name was Jerimiah Cain and stated that he had no form identification on him.

Police say after running his name for local warrants they found he had given a false name and that the mugshot and physical features of Cain did not match those of Campbell.

Officials say when police searched Campbell’s bag, they found they found a glass pipe with white crystal-like substance residue and a black wallet with Campbell’s Indiana ID with his real name on it.

Police say Campbell admitted that the bag was his and that he had smoked methamphetamine earlier that day.

According to the affidavit, Campbell said he lied about his real identity because he had an active warrant for his arrest out of Warrick County, which was later confirmed by authorities.

Police say Campbell was placed under arrested and transported to Vanderburgh County Community Corrections.

Officials say they found a clear baggy with a crystal like substance inside the transport cell that Campbell was in while being transported.

Police say when asked about the baggy, Campbell stated that it had possibly in his right sock and that police passed it while searching him.

Officials say after a narcotics test was taken, the glass pipe and clear baggy both tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Police say Campbell was booked for the warrant in Warrick County, and charged with possession of methamphetamine, paraphernalia, cocaine or a narcotic drug, false reporting, and obstruction of justice.

