EPD: Commercial burglary alarm at Regions Bank

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were dispatched Friday morning to a report of a commercial burglary alarm at Regions Bank.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 7400 block of East Crest Boulevard at Regions Bank in response to a commercial burglary alarm Friday morning around 5:30 a.m.

Police say the reporter stated when he arrived at Regions Bank to withdraw money from the ATM, he noticed that it was “open.”

Officials say, according to the reporter, he did not touch anything and called police to report what happened to the ATM.

Police say on scene officers saw visible damage to the ATM as if someone tried to open it by force.

Police say there is limited suspect information at this time.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.