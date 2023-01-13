Windy, Colder

Polar Plunge
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:45 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy and brisk with scattered snow showers as high temps drop into the mid-30s. Wind chills will remain in the 20s through Saturday morning. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered snow as lows drop into the lower 20s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and seasonable as high temps climb into the upper 30s to 40-degrees. Saturday night, partly cloudy and cold as lows drop into the upper 20s.

Sunday, a mix of sun and clouds and warmer as high temps jump into the upper 40s to 50-degrees. The average high is 41; the average low is 25.

Monday, rain returns but without thunderstorms. Southerly winds will keep temps above normal in the mid to upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

