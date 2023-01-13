Polar Plunge
Voice of the Otters William ‘Bill’ McKeon dies, family says

Bill McKeon
Bill McKeon(Debbie Muller)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to his family, voice of the Evansville Otters William “Bill” McKeon has passed away.

McKeon’s family says he died Friday morning surrounded by family. He was 90-years-old.

McKeon had an eight-decade long baseball career in the sports world as a former high school, college and minor league catcher, and major league scout-turned broadcast commentator.

His career ended with the Evansville Otters this past season, announcing that the reason was due to his health.

