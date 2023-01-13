Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

VIDEO: Tour boat experiences ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ encounter with humpback whale

Tour boat crew member Kelsi Kauhane shared a video of an epic encounter with a humpback whale in Hawaii. (Source: KHNL/KGMB)
By KHNL/KGMB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KONA, Hawaii (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - A tour boat crew member in Hawaii shared an epic whale encounter caught on video.

Kelsi Kauhane, with Hawaiian Adventures Kona, shared a video of the humpback whale on Tuesday.

“Once-in-a-lifetime experience for sure,” Kauhane said. “I’ve been working on the water for over nine years now professionally and I’ve never had an encounter like that before ever.”

According to Kauhane, the Hawaiian Adventures boat was heading north along the Kona coast, near Makalawena Beach, when the crew spotted the whale.

The crew said that after about 10 minutes of moving alongside the animal — keeping a 200-yard distance — the whale suddenly turned and made a direct approach to the boat, circling them for more than 30 minutes.

“The interaction we had was almost spiritual. It felt like it was coming to see us. Usually, we’re looking to find them,” Kauhane said.

Kauhane added it felt like the whale was almost people-watching.

Whale watchers in the area have a chance to volunteer and help count humpback whales during the annual Sanctuary Ocean Count. The first event this year is scheduled for Jan. 28.

Copyright 2023 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Police: Man arrested after baby had skull fracture, brain bleed
Police: Man arrested after baby had skull fracture, brain bleed
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
One man is now in custody after Henderson police say he drove his car into a house on Wednesday...
Police: Man arrested after driving car into Henderson home
Johnathan Butler
Police: Man under arrest made threats; ‘Y’all will pay for this. Your families will pay’

Latest News

The suspect charged with killing four University of Idaho students makes a court appearance...
Next hearing set for Idaho court
Damage is seen from severe weather in Hale County, Alabama.
Multiple people killed in Alabama as storms slam South
Police cars are shown near the scene. The victim, 14-year-old Jazlene Jones, told her...
Teen, 14, charged after allegedly shooting girlfriend over breakup
Evansville Central Dispatch confirmed a working fire on Thursday near the warehouse on Garvin...
Evansville firefighters respond to warehouse fire site on Garvin St.