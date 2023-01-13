Polar Plunge
VCPO: Man charged with 7 counts of child molestation and sexual battery

Ricardo Sandoval has been convicted of 7 counts of child molestation and 7 counts of sexual...
Ricardo Sandoval has been convicted of 7 counts of child molestation and 7 counts of sexual battery.(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Vanderburgh County Prosecutor, Diana Meyers, Ricardo Sandoval has been convicted of 7 counts of child molestation and 7 counts of sexual battery.

Officials say the prosecution presented evidence that Sandoval engaged in frequent sexual abuse with the victim at a young age over the course of at least six years.

According to a press release, Evansville Police Detective, Kyle Campbell investigated the incident and officials say the abuse was disclosed to Holly’s House in Evansville.

Officials say sentencing is scheduled for February 13.

The press release states Sandoval faces at least 20 to 40 years for the Level 1 felony, either concurrently or consecutively with potentially more time given for the other convictions.

