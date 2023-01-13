Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

TikTok no longer allowed on some Ky. state-issued devices

They say the ban does not apply to use on personal devices.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - TikTok is no longer allowed on state-issued devices for those employed by the Executive branch.

The Kentucky Personnel Employee handbook says that agencies and staff shall not “use an application or otherwise access the social media site owned by the Chinese company ByteDance Limited or its successors commonly known as ‘TikTok’ other than for a law enforcement purpose.”

A state government official said the change had been under consideration for several weeks and was based on recent federal legislation and information from federal law enforcement.

They say the ban does not apply to use on personal devices.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Michael Hagedorn
Addiction counselor arrested on meth dealing charge
Judge Jeffery Meade
Gibson Co. judge suspended for 7 days
Johnathan Butler
Police: Man under arrest made threats; ‘Y’all will pay for this. Your families will pay’
James Cox
Man found guilty of child molesting in Gibson Co.

Latest News

File image of grain bins
Posey Co. farmer killed in grain bin incident
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire on southbound Twin Bridges
Car catches fire on southbound Twin Bridges
Michael Hagedorn
Addiction counselor arrested on meth dealing charge
Watch: Law enforcement in Henderson addressing spike in drug overdoses
Watch: Law enforcement in Henderson addressing spike in drug overdoses
Addiction counseling center owner arrested on meth dealing charge
Addiction counseling center owner arrested on meth dealing charge