Sunshine returns for the weekend, more rain next week

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -light dusting of snow fell across the Tri-State on Friday morning as cold northerly winds squeezed the remaining moisture out of the cloud deck. Skies will remain mostly cloudy Friday night as lows sink into the lower 20s. Clearing skies on Saturday, but still cold with a high of 42. By Sunday, more sunshine and milder temps in the upper 40s to near 50. More unsettled weather arrives next week. Rain likely on Monday with a high of 56. Clouds and scattered showers will linger through Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Another round of heavier rainfall possible by Thursday and Friday. Temps will remain warmer than the average through much of next week.

