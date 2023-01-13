Polar Plunge
St. Louis Cardinals making stop in Evansville for 2023 caravan tour

Event to be held at CK Newsome Center on Sunday at 6 p.m.
By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:24 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Cardinals Caravan is returning to Evansville this weekend.

This wintertime tradition takes members of the St. Louis Cardinals organization to cities across the Midwest.

Sunday’s event will be held at the CK Newsome Center at 6 p.m.

Current players Nolan Gorman, Matthew Liberatore and James Naile are scheduled to be in attendance, along with former Cardinals’ standouts Jason Motte and Kerry Robinson.

Those who attend can get the latest scoop about the upcoming season, while children ages 15 and under can get an autograph from each current and former player.

Click here for more information on the 2023 Cardinals Caravan.

