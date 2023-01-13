Sen. Todd Young visits Princeton restaurant

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Senator Todd Young made a stop in Princeton Friday.

Senator Young attended a roundtable discussion with the Gibson County Chamber at Dick Clark’s Restaurant.

He provided updates from Washington and discussed issues facing Hoosiers.

Princeton’s Mayor, the Gibson County Sheriff, and business owners were also there.

Leaders discussed housing, work force, and small businesses in the meeting.

”Well, I mean this is really important to inform my voters and to inform the legislative work I do in Washington. If I’m spending any time focusing on priorities that aren’t top of mind for my constituents, I’m not doing this job right. I’m really appreciative of their input,” said Senator Young.

Senator Young says safety is one of his top priorities, whether it be economic, national, or border.

