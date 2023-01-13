Polar Plunge
Posey Co. farmer killed in grain bin incident

File image of grain bins
File image of grain bins(WGEM)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A farmer was killed after he got stuck in a grain bin Thursday in Mt. Vernon.

Dispatchers say rescue crews were called to the 900 block of Bellefountaine Cemetery Road shortly after 1 p.m.

They were on scene for nearly five hours.

Fire officials with Black Township confirm the farmer died, despite several agencies’ efforts to save him.

The grain bin is not far from the Black Township Fire station.

Dispatchers say Black Township, as well as Mt. Vernon and New Harmony Fire Departments, were called to the scene.

Fire officials say Sabic Emergency Response Team, Posey EMS, Russell’s Excavating, Posey County Co-op, Indiana State Police, Posey County Coroners Office, Posey County 911, and multiple area farmers also helped them.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

