Owensboro students learning about criminal justice system

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - At Owensboro Innovation Academy, students are studying the front lines of the justice system.

On Thursday, sophomores at the school heard from Tad Roach of the Equal Justice Initiative. He discussed the book “Just Mercy,” which prioritizes closeness and equity.

According to school officials, a podcast will be produced after students research a number of wrongfully convicted victims. One student says that after reading the book, she wants to fully understand a situation before passing judgment on it.

“Before you condemn someone or something you don’t like, get close to it first, research it, do whatever you need to do to get full knowledge and see what you think about it after that,” student Zamira McGhee said. “Because being so quick to condemn someone is what creates marginalization in our society.”

Within the next few months, the public will get access to the podcast.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

