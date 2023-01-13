Officials: Person arrested after threat made to Henderson County Courthouse

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A suspect is now in custody after officials say a threat was made against the Henderson County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon.

According to a post on the city’s official Facebook page, the courthouse and the Henderson Municipal Center were closed for the remainder of the business day following the threat.

City officials say the person responsible for the threat has been taken into custody. No word yet on the suspect’s identity or list of charges.

Offices will reopen on Friday, Jan. 13.

We will update this story once more information is available.

