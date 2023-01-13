Polar Plunge
New face coming to Mesker Park Zoo

4-year-old Patty the takin
4-year-old Patty the takin(Mesker Park Zoo)
By Jamee French
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new animal will be greeting you at Mesker Park Zoo.

Patty, a 4-year-old takin, has officially been brought to the zoo.

Officials say she came to Evansville from a zoo up north in South Bend.

A post on the zoo’s Facebook says she was recently introduced to Xing Fu and Dawa ,two other takin already there.

Zoo officials say they are all doing great.

