New face coming to Mesker Park Zoo

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new animal will be greeting you at Mesker Park Zoo.

Patty, a 4-year-old takin, has officially been brought to the zoo.

Officials say she came to Evansville from a zoo up north in South Bend.

A post on the zoo’s Facebook says she was recently introduced to Xing Fu and Dawa ,two other takin already there.

Zoo officials say they are all doing great.

