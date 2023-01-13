Polar Plunge
Memorial junior Avery Kelley earns Week 1 Hoops Live POTW honors
By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Memorial junior Avery Kelley was named the Hoops Live Player of the Week on Thursday, receiving 14,710 total votes.

Kelley became a force to be reckoned with last week against Central, finishing with 24 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists in the Tigers’ 67-44 win over the Bears.

[HIGHLIGHTS: Central vs. Memorial]

The Memorial girls basketball team entered this week undefeated and ranked 12th in the IBCA poll.

On Thursday, Kelley led the Tigers with 22 points against Castle.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

