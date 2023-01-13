Memorial junior Avery Kelley earns Week 1 Hoops Live POTW honors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Memorial junior Avery Kelley was named the Hoops Live Player of the Week on Thursday, receiving 14,710 total votes.

Kelley became a force to be reckoned with last week against Central, finishing with 24 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists in the Tigers’ 67-44 win over the Bears.

The Memorial girls basketball team entered this week undefeated and ranked 12th in the IBCA poll.

On Thursday, Kelley led the Tigers with 22 points against Castle.

