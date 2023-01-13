Mater Dei holds career day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at Mater Dei High School are looking toward the future.

Freshman through seniors had the opportunity to meet with local employers at their annual career day Friday.

Mater Dei’s President, Deacon Dan Niemeier, says this event gives students perspective into what their passions are and helps make their career decisions a little easier.

The event kicked off with over 50 guest speakers, some were even Mater Dei alumni.

He says this is something the students appreciate and look forward to.

For senior, Mason Wunderlich, he says this day helps ease some of his stresses about the future.

”You know a lot of other schools don’t get to do this as much. It’s a privilege to be here at Mater Dei and to be able to do this. All of the people out here are coming from their business days and taking a day off to come here and talk to us and just helping everybody else out. It just shows that they do care about us here and know that we can be successful,” said Wunderlich.

