Hopkins Co. Schools classes virtual Friday due to weather

(WILX)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Hopkins County Schools says in-person classes have been canceled for Friday.

According to a social media post, inclement weather resulting in wet and icy roadways is the reason for the change.

They say students will do virtual learning instead of their usual in-person classes.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

