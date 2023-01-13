Hopkins Co. Schools classes virtual Friday due to weather

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Hopkins County Schools says in-person classes have been canceled for Friday.

According to a social media post, inclement weather resulting in wet and icy roadways is the reason for the change.

They say students will do virtual learning instead of their usual in-person classes.

Wet roadways became ice covered overnight resulting in hazardous driving conditions. The temperature will remain below freezing throughout the morning. Therefore, there will be no in-person school in Hopkins County on Friday January 13, 2023. This will be HCS@Home day number 1. — Hopkins Co Schools (@HCBOE) January 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.