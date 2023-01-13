Polar Plunge
Hoops Live Scoreboard - Week 2

Watch highlights on 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.
Hoops Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the...
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Hoops Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school hardwood.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

We have more than 30 games on the Hoops Live slate for Friday.

[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]

You can check out highlights and top plays on Hoops Live, streaming on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.

Click here to watch the show live tonight.

Search "14 Sports WFIE" in your app store.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

