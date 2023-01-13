Polar Plunge
High egg costs affecting Tri-State eateries

Egg prices have spiked over the past year, affecting more than just home cooks.
By Robinson Miles
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Shoppers may have noticed an increase in the price of eggs on their recent trips to the grocery store. The price has seen a sharp increase over the past year, and it’s affecting more than just home cooks. Tri-State restaurants and bakeries haven’t been immune.

It’s hard to make a big breakfast without eggs. Few know this better than breakfast places like Kite & Key Cafe on Franklin Street.

“Eggs are super important,” said Kite & Key General Manager Kelsey Dombrowski. “We basically use it in everything that we do. Whether it’s breakfast, lunch or whatever; we use it in everything and that’s the biggest thing that we buy, actually, every single week.”

When Dombrowski started work in March, she says a case of eggs cost $32, and now it costs $84. The increase is due to a shortage of supply caused by a wide range of factors, including higher transportation costs and an avian flu, which the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports have wiped out 60 million birds. Restaurants are left trying to find ways to cope with higher costs.

“That does mean that we might have to do some price changes for some things, but it’s just with the economy right now everybody else is doing it as well,” said Dombrowski. “We kind of just have to do that in order to keep running.”

Cate Sisco, the owner of Piece of Cake, says it’s hard to work around expensive eggs because there are no alternatives or substitutes. The bakery, like many other eateries, has chosen to increase prices rather than put out a lesser product. Piece of Cake just implemented its first price increase in over five years.

“We won’t decrease quality,” said Sisco. “That will never be something that happens here. I don’t agree with that in other restaurants, and for my bakery, that’s just not what I want.”

Eggs aren’t the only source of stress though. Piece of Cake management says they have struggled to find other items as well, including some they have just had to go without.

“We have a size that the board has been out of stock since October,” said Sisco. “I just can’t get it so we just can’t do it.”

Research firm IRI says it could take months before the egg supply is back to normal. Until then, local eateries are relying on community support.

Kite & Key Cafe management says none of this has affected business, and they are grateful to say the community has supported them and they continue to get busier and busier.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

