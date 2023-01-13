HFD: Responding to wreck involving flipped vehicle in ditch

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson firefighters say they’re on scene of a car crash.

They say a car involved has flipped over upside down in a ditch.

Officials say that happened in the 6400 block of Old Corydon Road.

According to officials on scene, the driver is alert and talking.

