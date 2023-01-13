Polar Plunge
HFD: Responding to wreck involving flipped vehicle in ditch

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson firefighters say they’re on scene of a car crash.

They say a car involved has flipped over upside down in a ditch.

Officials say that happened in the 6400 block of Old Corydon Road.

According to officials on scene, the driver is alert and talking.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as it develops.

