Henderson Co. student among nominees selected for US military service academies

Henderson County High School.
Henderson County High School.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Thursday, Kentucky Congressman James Comer announced seven students nominated for appointments to U.S. service academies.

Among the list of nominees is Hunter William Mayfield, a student from Robards who attends Henderson County High School, and received a nomination to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

“On behalf of Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District, I want to congratulate these seven outstanding students who will now have the opportunity to attend our nation’s service academies,” Congressman Comer said in a released statement. “Each of these young students have demonstrated excellence in scholarship, leadership, and character. I applaud their desire to serve in our nation’s armed services and wish them the best as they move forward through the appointment process.”

