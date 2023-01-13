Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - New information overnight out of Henderson.

An arrest was made in a threat against the county courthouse.

Breaking news from the south, at least seven people were killed in a tornado outbreak in Alabama and Georgia.

Tens of thousands without power right now.

Developing overnight in Evansville, three people are out of a home right now due to a fire at an apartment complex.

You could be a billionaire by the weekend.

You just have to get that Mega Millions ticket by 10 tonight.

The jackpot stands at $1.3 billion.

