Friday Sunrise Headlines
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WFIE) - New information overnight out of Henderson.
An arrest was made in a threat against the county courthouse.
Breaking news from the south, at least seven people were killed in a tornado outbreak in Alabama and Georgia.
Tens of thousands without power right now.
Developing overnight in Evansville, three people are out of a home right now due to a fire at an apartment complex.
You could be a billionaire by the weekend.
You just have to get that Mega Millions ticket by 10 tonight.
The jackpot stands at $1.3 billion.
You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.