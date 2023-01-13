Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Cravens Elementary School cuts the ribbon on renovation project

Cravens Elementary School cuts the ribbon on renovation project
By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Leaders with Cravens Elementary School, the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, as well as other administrators with Owensboro Public Schools cut the ribbon on the school’s renovation project on Thursday.

Cravens Elementary Principal Courtney Cliff says construction started in the spring of 2021. Almost two years later, students and staff get the chance to learn and grow in the refurbished space.

“It has been a lot of years of ‘when this is finished and when we get there and what’s coming next,’” said Cliff. “So for it to be here, it’s kind of that when you look forward to Christmas morning as a kid, and Christmas morning is finally here.”

Students currently have access to renovated classrooms, hallways, restrooms and a new library. Cliff says there are many things they hope to accomplish within the school.

“Obviously academic growth is always the thing that’s there first, but we really pride ourselves on building good citizens,” said Cliff. “And so we want to use this building to create productive citizens.”

Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Constant says the Board of Education works to make the five elementary schools in the district community-based schools. He says the renovated resources in Cravens Elementary will reflect how much the district values academia, school pride and community development.

“So schools have taken on lots more roles than just teaching and learning, and that all played into this facility being built and the spaces that we planned so that we could actually be the community ‘place to be,’” said Constant.

Cliff says the previous learning environment did not meet all of their needs. She says she’s grateful the district is able to provide a space to the students and staff that is just as special as they are.

According to Cliff, the renovated playground, now known as ‘the park’ and the school gym are still under construction.

Click here to stay up to date on Cravens Elementary School.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Police: Man arrested after baby had skull fracture, brain bleed
Police: Man arrested after baby had skull fracture, brain bleed
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
One man is now in custody after Henderson police say he drove his car into a house on Wednesday...
Police: Man arrested after driving car into Henderson home
Dennis Stone.
Mistrial declared before a jury is seated in Hopkins Co. murder case

Latest News

Country musician Frank Ray performing next week at Ford Center
Country musician Frank Ray performing next week at Ford Center
File Photo
Illinois sheriffs oppose state assault weapons ban bill
Country musician Frank Ray performing next week at Ford Center
Country musician Frank Ray performing next week at Ford Center
Owensboro students learning about criminal justice system
Owensboro students learning about criminal justice system