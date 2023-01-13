Cravens Elementary School cuts the ribbon on renovation project

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Leaders with Cravens Elementary School, the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, as well as other administrators with Owensboro Public Schools cut the ribbon on the school’s renovation project on Thursday.

Cravens Elementary Principal Courtney Cliff says construction started in the spring of 2021. Almost two years later, students and staff get the chance to learn and grow in the refurbished space.

“It has been a lot of years of ‘when this is finished and when we get there and what’s coming next,’” said Cliff. “So for it to be here, it’s kind of that when you look forward to Christmas morning as a kid, and Christmas morning is finally here.”

Students currently have access to renovated classrooms, hallways, restrooms and a new library. Cliff says there are many things they hope to accomplish within the school.

“Obviously academic growth is always the thing that’s there first, but we really pride ourselves on building good citizens,” said Cliff. “And so we want to use this building to create productive citizens.”

Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Constant says the Board of Education works to make the five elementary schools in the district community-based schools. He says the renovated resources in Cravens Elementary will reflect how much the district values academia, school pride and community development.

“So schools have taken on lots more roles than just teaching and learning, and that all played into this facility being built and the spaces that we planned so that we could actually be the community ‘place to be,’” said Constant.

Cliff says the previous learning environment did not meet all of their needs. She says she’s grateful the district is able to provide a space to the students and staff that is just as special as they are.

According to Cliff, the renovated playground, now known as ‘the park’ and the school gym are still under construction.

Click here to stay up to date on Cravens Elementary School.

