Country musician Frank Ray performing next week at Ford Center
By Josh Lucca
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Country music artist Frank Ray is slated to perform in Evansville at the Ford Center on Jan. 19.

Ray is a former 10-year police officer and bilingual artist who recently had his hit song “Country’d Look Good On You” break the top 20 charts.

Last week, Ray announced he’ll be joining Old Dominion for a 35-city U.S. and Canada arena tour beginning in January. Ray says he’s excited to bring energy to the Ford Center.

“What I’m looking forward to the most is interacting with those people,” Ray said. “That’s the best part. It’s one thing to play for an audience and then you never really have that face time, but I love kinda going out either before or after the show, having a few drinks with some of the people and just getting to know the community.”

Click here to buy tickets for the concert.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

