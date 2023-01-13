Polar Plunge
Author of ‘100 Things to Do in Indiana Before You Die’ holding book signing

By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A book signing and meet and greet for a new book.

The author of ‘100 Things to do in Indiana before you die’ will be at Your Brother’s Bookstore.

We caught up with author Jamie Ward live on 14 News Sunrise Friday morning.

She says the book is a travel book It highlights parts of Indiana, including a few spots here in Southern Indiana

“There’s several books written for other states and cities actually, and no body had wrote for Indiana for the state,” says Ward. “And I was like there needs to be one for Indiana yet, and there is so much to do here and what i hear from a lot of people is “what is there to in Indiana” and my passion is to share what those things are.”

Some of those things she says you need to see or do before you kick the bucket consist of; Angel Mounds, French Lick Resort and the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.

Jamie will be at Your Brothers Bookstore Friday night at 6 p.m. for a meet and greet and book signing.

