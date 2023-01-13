Addiction counseling center owner arrested on meth dealing charge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man who is listed as the Agency Director Therapist of an Evansville addiction counseling center has been arrest on a meth dealing charge.

52-year-old Michael Hagedorn was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Thursday evening.

He’s being held on no bond, and is due in court at 1 p.m. Friday.

Hagedorn’s bio with N.O.W. Counseling shows he is a Licensed Clinical Addiction Counselor and a Licensed Mental Health Counselor in the state of Indiana.

It shows he was nationally certified as a Master Addiction Counselor.

His arrest affidavit shows Hagedorn is the owner the facility.

Police say drug task force members had been watching a safe house owned by Hagedorn on N. Second Avenue because of several tips that he had been selling large amounts of drugs.

They say some of those drugs were being sold during counseling sessions.

Officers say during their surveillance, they saw Hagedorn speeding and pulled him over. They say it took several commands for him to roll down the window, and he refused to get out of the car.

Police say he starting rolling the window back up, and put a book under his seat.

They say after more commands, he stopped rolling up the window and got out of the car.

Officers say they could see meth crystals in the driver’s seat, and found a glass pipe and a gun under the driver’s seat.

They say after he was placed in handcuffs and in the back of a cruiser, he admitted more meth was in the center console and in the house where he had just been.

Police say Hagedorn also admitted more drugs and guns were in his house on Newburgh Road, as well as a large amount of money in a safety deposit box.

They say he admitted to dealing to several people.

Officers say search warrants of both properties turned up a large amount of cash, more than 173 grams of meth, nearly 22 grams of cocaine, and 24 grams of fentayl/heroin. They say they also found mushrooms, controlled pills, a digital scale, a gun, ammunition, and a ledger of people who owed money.

