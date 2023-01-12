USI partners with Chinese university on sport management degree

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana announced a newly-established partnership with Chengdu Sport University in China on Thursday.

The partnership is for students who study sport economics and management at the University.

This marks the first time that USI has offered an international program in the area of sport management.

93 students are currently enrolled in the program.

“This partnership is the first of its kind internationally for USI, and I can’t wait to see how it will develop and grow in the future,” said Dr. Emilija Zlatkovska, executive director of USI’s International Programs. “I always say when we can’t have many students travel to all the different countries in the world, we can bring a little bit of the world to USI and Evansville. Hosting our future Chinese students here will certainly reinforce the University’s mission of global impact and visibility, and it will help diversify our campus. We are excited to welcome Chengdu students to USI.”

The partnership celebrated a formal kickoff in April of 2022.

