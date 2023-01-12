Polar Plunge
Thursday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We are on alert for severe storms this morning.

Authorities say a man has been arrested after driving a car into a house in Henderson.

We’re told no one was inside the home at the time of the crash.

A corrupted file is to blame for putting a hold on all departures nationwide yesterday morning.

Flights are taking off again this morning, and federal officials will be investigating the incident.

Some good news for the Buffalo Bills!

Player Damar Hamlin is out of the hospital!

Officials say they will monitor him over the next several weeks.

