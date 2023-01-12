Prosecutor: Jury finds man guilty after assaulting cashier at Circle K

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Vanderburgh County man has been convicted of battery with a deadly weapon and other charges in a jury trial.

Police say James Payne assaulted a cashier at a Circle K convenience store back in May of 2022.

EPD says when officers arrived they found a cashier who was bleeding from his head.

The cashier told EPD this happened after the suspect asked him “where the knives were at,” and the cashier was unable to answer the question.

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor says that Payne’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 8.

Payne faces one to eight years in jail for the offenses.

