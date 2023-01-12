Polar Plunge
Police: Man under arrest made threats; ‘Y’all will pay for this. Your families will pay’

Johnathan Butler
Johnathan Butler(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man is accused of threatening and assaulting officers.

Police say they were called to a home on Hickory Hollow Drive around 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

They say a woman and four children were in a home with 30-year-old Johnathan Butler, and they were afraid of him.

Officers say Butler was very drunk, and when they arrived he was on the front porch, screaming profanities.

Police say they tried to explain to Butler that he would be arrested for disorderly conduct if he continued, but wouldn’t stop.

They say he would not cooperate as they try tried to put him in handcuffs, and he squeezed the officer’s hand between his arm and body in order to hurt him.

Officers say he said, “I swear to God, you’ll pay for this.”

In the cruiser, police say Butler banged his head and feet. They say he continued to scream, and made several comments like, “Y’all will all pay for this. Your families will pay for this.”

Police say he had to be put in a spit mask at the jail.

Butler’s charges include Public Intoxication, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Terroristic Threatening, Menacing, and Assaulting a Police Officer.

