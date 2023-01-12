Police: Man arrested after driving car into Henderson home

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - One man is now in custody after Henderson police say he drove his car into a house on Wednesday evening.

This happened on the 400 block of Ray Street in Henderson.

Officers on scene tell 14 News the man came around the corner and claims his power steering went out. HPD officials say the driver left the scene, but police later found and arrested him.

Nobody was inside the home at the time of the crash.

Officials say the family living inside the home is working with the American Red Cross to find shelter.

We will update this story once more information is available.

