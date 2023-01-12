Polar Plunge
Old National Events Plaza hosting hiring event

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Old National Events Plaza say they are hosting a hiring event Thursday evening.

Positions range from culinary team members to security.

Officials say hiring will take place on the spot.

The event will be from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

For those of you who are interested, they say to be sure to bring your government issued I.D.

