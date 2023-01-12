Old National Events Plaza hosting hiring event
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Old National Events Plaza say they are hosting a hiring event Thursday evening.
Positions range from culinary team members to security.
Officials say hiring will take place on the spot.
The event will be from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.
For those of you who are interested, they say to be sure to bring your government issued I.D.
