Old National Events Plaza hosting hiring event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Old National Events Plaza say they are hosting a hiring event Thursday evening.

Positions range from culinary team members to security.

Officials say hiring will take place on the spot.

The event will be from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

For those of you who are interested, they say to be sure to bring your government issued I.D.

