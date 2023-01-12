Man found guilty of child molesting in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - It took 15 minutes for a jury to convict James A. Cox of molesting a child in Gibson County.

That’s according to Prosecutor Michael Cochren who also says Cox admitted to the additional count of being a repeat sex offender.

Prosecutor Cochren says Cox is currently serving a sentence for being in possession of a handgun as a serious violent felon.

He’ll be sentenced on the child molesting charge on Feb. 10.

Officials say he faces a potential sentence of 20-40 years with the possibility of 10 more years for being a repeat sexual offender.

