Law enforcement in Henderson set to address spike in drug overdoses

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say there is a spike in drug overdoses.

They are holding a news conference Friday at 10 a.m. to discuss the impact of illegal narcotics on the community.

You can click here to watch it live. Go to the secondary stream.

Officials will also talk about the resources available for those affected.

Area prosecutors and other law enforcement agency officials will also be there.

We’ll have reports Friday, after the news conference.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

