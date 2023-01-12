Polar Plunge
ISP: Chase ends with 3 arrests, stolen handgun recovered

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Police arrested three people after they say one of them drove off during a traffic stop.

According to a release, that happened Thursday around 1:07 a.m.

ISP troopers say they pulled over a vehicle they saw speeding on US 41 near Decker. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 20-year-old Brianna Ransom.

Officials say while troopers were speaking with Ransom they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. When troopers asked the front passenger to step out of the car, the driver sped off.

During the chase, troopers say they saw an object get thrown from the vehicle. Officers later discovered the object was a handgun that was reported stolen out of Chicago, Illinois.

Troopers say the vehicle was eventually stopped in Gibson County by stop sticks. Ransom and three passengers were in the vehicle at the time.

According to a release, Ransom, 20-year-old Tyger Steen and 21-year-old Dvontre Watkins were arrested and are facing the following charges:

  • Brianna Ransom, 20, Chicago, IL
    • Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Level 6 Felony
  • Tyger Steen, 20, Chicago, IL
  • Dvontre Watkins, 21, Chicago, IL
    • Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Level 6 Felony
    • Possession of an Altered Serial Number on a Firearm, Level 5 Felony
    • Interfering with a Criminal Investigation, Class B Misdemeanor
Officials say the fourth person was not arrested.

