Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Indiana Rep. Wendy McNamara recognizes Thursday as Human Trafficking Awareness Day

Indiana Rep. Wendy McNamara recognizes Thursday as Human Trafficking Awareness Day
Indiana Rep. Wendy McNamara recognizes Thursday as Human Trafficking Awareness Day
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and Indiana State Rep. Wendy McNamara has declared Thursday as Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

Rep. McNamara is calling on Indiana’s truckers to help identify potential victims and report suspected crimes.

In the last five years, the National Human Trafficking Hotline reports that over 41% of the cases truckers have reported to them involve victims that are minors.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Faith Foreman
Woman arrested in deadly August hit and run in Owensboro
Lawsuit settlement checks arriving for Hoosiers who bought from certain car dealers
Police: Man arrested after baby had skull fracture, brain bleed
41-year-old Michael Arnold.
Authorities: Man arrested after camper drug bust

Latest News

One man is now in custody after Henderson police say he drove his car into a house on Wednesday...
Police: Man arrested after driving car into Henderson home
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb presents his proposed state spending plan during an announcement in...
Gov. Eric Holcomb looking to increase teacher pay, eliminate textbook fees
DCPS welcomes new lead law enforcement officer
DCPS welcomes new lead law enforcement officer
James Francisco Payne
Prosecutor: Jury finds man guilty after assaulting cashier at Circle K