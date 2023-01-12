Indiana Rep. Wendy McNamara recognizes Thursday as Human Trafficking Awareness Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and Indiana State Rep. Wendy McNamara has declared Thursday as Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

Rep. McNamara is calling on Indiana’s truckers to help identify potential victims and report suspected crimes.

In the last five years, the National Human Trafficking Hotline reports that over 41% of the cases truckers have reported to them involve victims that are minors.

