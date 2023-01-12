Gibson Southern junior Chloey Graham named IBCA Player of the Week

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - In high school girls basketball, Gibson Southern has been electric on the hardwood.

Gibson Southern (14-3, 7-1 PAC) is currently sitting among the top teams in the Pocket Athletic Conference.

The Titans have won nine straight games, averaging 60.5 points per game on the offensive end.

”We have a very deep, very diverse team,” Gibson Southern girls basketball head coach Kyle Brasher said. “I have to give a shout-out to our two seniors – Ava Weisheit and Alexis Tucker – they’ve done a good job leading us this year. We try to pride ourselves on being the best we can be not only game in and game out, but season in and season out. We really like the legacy and tradition of our program. That’s kind of the pressure we put on ourselves each year to hold ourselves to the highest standard possible.”

Chloey Graham, who’s been a standout for Gibson Southern over the last three years, continues to be a big part of that offensive dominance.

The standout junior hit her 1,000-point career mark against Barr-Reeve on Jan. 2, while being recognized as the IBCA District 3 Player of the Week. Graham leads the team with 17.6 points per game.

“It meant a lot, I wasn’t expecting it, I was just out there playing,” Graham said. “To get that, it gives me confidence. We play well together, we have a lot of good chemistry. We like to share the ball and say it’s ‘our’ shot instead of ‘your’ shot.”

The Titans host conference rival Tecumseh on Thursday at 7 p.m.

