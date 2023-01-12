Gibson Co. judge suspended for 7 days

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Supreme Court has reached a decision in the disciplinary charges filed against Gibson Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Meade.

The Court agrees he will be suspended for seven days, without pay, starting January 30.

The ruling shows Judge Meade has “accepted responsibility for his conduct and expressed remorse; cooperated with the Commission throughout the investigation; has been receiving coaching services; and is engaged in counseling services with a therapist.”

As we reported, Judge Meade was accused of misconduct.

The court documents claim he spoke rudely to a father during a paternity case and held unrecorded hearings in his chamber where some people were not included who should have been.

