Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library holds public meeting

Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library holds public meeting
Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library holds public meeting
By Brady Williams
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday is the first board of trustees meeting with the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library after the public was upset by some comments made by Vanderburgh County councilmember James Raben.

The meeting started at 4:30 p.m.

The library encouraged the public to attend.

Our Brady Williams will have a full rundown of Thursday’s meeting on 14 News at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Police: Man arrested after baby had skull fracture, brain bleed
Police: Man arrested after baby had skull fracture, brain bleed
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
One man is now in custody after Henderson police say he drove his car into a house on Wednesday...
Police: Man arrested after driving car into Henderson home
Johnathan Butler
Police: Man under arrest made threats; ‘Y’all will pay for this. Your families will pay’

Latest News

USI partners with Chinese university on sport management degree
USI partners with Chinese university on sport management degree
Law enforcement in Henderson set to address spike in drug overdoses
James Cox
Man found guilty of child molesting in Gibson Co.
1/12 Neighborhood Watch
1/12 Neighborhood Watch