Evansville bar owner has court hearing

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Amy Word was in court Thursday.

Court records show request to travel was granted, and a new hearing was set for March 13.

[Previous: EVSC board member, Lamasco bar owner makes court appearance]

Word is facing a charge of maintaining a common nuisance.

She was arrested back in July during a series of drug arrests near Lamasco on West Franklin Street.

Word is the bar’s owner.

At the time, she was an EVSC board member.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

