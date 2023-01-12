Evansville bar owner has court hearing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Amy Word was in court Thursday.

Court records show request to travel was granted, and a new hearing was set for March 13.

[Previous: EVSC board member, Lamasco bar owner makes court appearance]

Word is facing a charge of maintaining a common nuisance.

She was arrested back in July during a series of drug arrests near Lamasco on West Franklin Street.

Word is the bar’s owner.

At the time, she was an EVSC board member.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.