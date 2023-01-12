Evansville bar owner has court hearing
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Amy Word was in court Thursday.
Court records show request to travel was granted, and a new hearing was set for March 13.
Word is facing a charge of maintaining a common nuisance.
She was arrested back in July during a series of drug arrests near Lamasco on West Franklin Street.
Word is the bar’s owner.
At the time, she was an EVSC board member.
