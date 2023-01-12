Dry and colder for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Early morning storms brought heavy rain and several reports of hail across the Tri-State. Evansville Regional Airport picked up .71″ of rainfall. The storms have moved out and colder air will filter in on Thursday night and Friday. Lows will drop to freezing by Friday morning. Mainly cloudy on Friday with a few snow showers or flurries during the day. Clearing on Friday night and lows will drop into the middle 20s on Saturday morning. Mostly sunny for the weekend with highs in the low 40s Saturday and low 50s on Sunday. Rain returns for the first half of next week with best chances on Monday and Tuesday. More rain possible by the end of next week. Milder temps also return also return with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

