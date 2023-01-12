Polar Plunge
Dispatch: Crews respond to crash in Henderson Co.

Dispatch confirms the crash happened near the intersection of Highway 1078 North and Highway 60 East in Henderson County on Thursday afternoon.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a crash on Thursday afternoon.

This happened near the intersection of Highway 1078 North and Highway 60 East.

Dispatch told 14 News this is an accident with injuries.

Officials say part of Highway 60 East was closed due to the crash.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

