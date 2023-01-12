DCPS welcomes new lead law enforcement officer

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Retired Owensboro police officer and former Hancock County resource officer, Captain Gary Mattingly, is now named the Daviess County Public Schools’ lead law enforcement officer. Mattingly says he’s heading a team of six DCPS resource officers.

Mattingly says he’s spent the first couple weeks of 2023 learning more about the position and how the team can best serve the schools in the district. He says his goal is to have a successful school year without incidents.

“I’m actually grateful and blessed to be here,” said Mattingly. “Being a part of these young youth and to mentor and keep them safe, that’s the best job ever.”

Mattingly says he and his team check every entrance and exit at schools across the county throughout the day to ensure every single one is secure.

He says safety is his first priority, but building healthy relationships with the students is a close second.

“Every day you strive to come in and make that single bond with a student.,” said Mattingly. ‘If you can make more great, but obviously one.”

He says having a healthy dynamic with the students can change students’ lives forever and is a major key to being successful at the job.

“I don’t want these students to go from elementary, middle school to high school and to be fearful of us law enforcement period,” said Mattingly.

Captain Mattingly says he hopes the work he and his team does in the schools will help students have better interactions with local law enforcement overall.

