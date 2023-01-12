Polar Plunge
Breezy, Turning Colder

WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Breezy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms until noon as high temps remain above normal in the upper 50s.  There is a marginal risk (level 1 threat) for severe thunderstorms until 9:00 a.m. This afternoon, temperatures sinking into the lower 40s with scattered showers with wind chills dropping into the mid to upper 30s. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered snow as lows drop into the upper 20s.

Friday, mostly cloudy and brisk with scattered snow showers as high temps drop into the upper 30s. Wind chills will remain in the 20s through Saturday morning.

Saturday, mostly sunny and seasonable as high temps climb to 40-degrees.

