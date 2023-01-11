Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - A murder trial is underway in Hopkins County.

Dennis Stone Jr. is accused of shooting and killing a 30-year-old woman back in 2020.

Police say he also shot her toddler.

Police say an arrest has been made in a deadly hit and run.

It happened back in August on Sutton Lane in Owensboro.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb emphasizing economic growth in his 2023 State of the State address.

He’s looking to spend around $5.5 billion in several key areas.

The Mega Millions Jackpot just keeps climbing.

No one won Tuesday’s drawing.

So you have until Friday night to grab another ticket.

