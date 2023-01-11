Polar Plunge
Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners approve funding for Arc of Evansville

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve $200,000 worth of funding for The Arc of Evansville on Wednesday.

Officials say this funding will be used to support and underwrite the general welfare of developmentally challenged persons of all ages in the greater Vanderburgh County area.

The Arc of Evansville’s mission is “to empower individuals with disabilities to build relationships, gain independence, and achieve their full potential.”

